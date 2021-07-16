Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.72.

TSE SU opened at C$27.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$41.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,515.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.18. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.7400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,666.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

