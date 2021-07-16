TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$135.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.50.

TSE TRI opened at C$127.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$119.44. The stock has a market cap of C$63.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$91.18 and a twelve month high of C$127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 10.36%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

