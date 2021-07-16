Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th.

Winmark has raised its dividend by 86.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of WINA opened at $206.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $764.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26. Winmark has a 12 month low of $150.03 and a 12 month high of $206.46.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.12% and a negative return on equity of 246.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

