Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 2,320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.7 days.

XYIGF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. Xinyi Glass has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

