Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 912,100 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 2,320,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.7 days.
XYIGF opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. Xinyi Glass has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.
About Xinyi Glass
Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.