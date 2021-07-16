Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Short Interest Down 86.9% in June

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WSTRF opened at $1.96 on Friday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.23.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 3,332.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

