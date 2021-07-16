Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GOOD opened at $22.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

