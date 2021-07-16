Intel Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the chip maker on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Intel has raised its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Intel stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 7th. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

