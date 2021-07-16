Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VLRS stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

