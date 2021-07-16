National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

NASDAQ NKSH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13. The stock has a market cap of $221.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.56. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $39.99.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Charles E. Green III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $34,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,877.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,832 shares of company stock valued at $134,189. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

