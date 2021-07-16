CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 3.00. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.49.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In other news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $839,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $527,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

