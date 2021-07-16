FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.750-$11.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.88.

FDS opened at $338.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

