Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Given Sector Perform Rating at COKER & PALMER

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at COKER & PALMER in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 52 week low of $51.83 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $4,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 106.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 514,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,179,000 after acquiring an additional 264,882 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

