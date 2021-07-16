Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

BKR has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.25.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 366,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 137,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.