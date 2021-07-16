Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 162,043 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842,933 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $339,136,000 after buying an additional 887,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,118,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,513,923 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,179,000 after buying an additional 521,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 63.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.