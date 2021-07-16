Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 99,216 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after acquiring an additional 126,203 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,506,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,472,000 after buying an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 183,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.48. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

