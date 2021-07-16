Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.46% of ACCO Brands worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 76,829 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 208,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Noble Financial set a $8.40 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

Shares of ACCO opened at $8.20 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

