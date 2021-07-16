Suretly Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Suretly coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Suretly has a market capitalization of $56,067.37 and approximately $106.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.67 or 0.00824312 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

