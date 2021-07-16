$1.03 EPS Expected for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.24. Foot Locker posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $6.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $6.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

