Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 24.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ventas were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE VTR opened at $59.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.67. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

