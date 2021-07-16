Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 90,601 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,601 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Radware were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.88. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

