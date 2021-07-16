Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s 4th Largest Position

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,573 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 16.8% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

