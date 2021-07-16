Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Short Interest Down 97.2% in June

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Paragon Shipping stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03. Paragon Shipping has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.12.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

