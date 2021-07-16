Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce sales of $26.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.88 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $91.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.24 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $91.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

