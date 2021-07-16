Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $374.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will announce $374.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $378.30 million and the lowest is $370.80 million. Extra Space Storage posted sales of $327.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

NYSE:EXR opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $94.10 and a 52 week high of $174.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

