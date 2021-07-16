Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will report sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

ODFL stock opened at $258.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

