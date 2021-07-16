Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,151 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85.

NYSE TGT opened at $252.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $119.04 and a one year high of $254.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,098,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 41,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

