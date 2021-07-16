Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on BKNIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

BKNIY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.13%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

