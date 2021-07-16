Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Given New GBX 415 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of 50.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,428.51. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

