Peel Hunt Trims Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Target Price to GBX 75

Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CINE. Numis Securities restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 74 ($0.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.43 ($1.09).

Shares of Cineworld Group stock opened at GBX 57.32 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £787.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. Cineworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.67.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

