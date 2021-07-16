Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

INSE stock opened at GBX 19.74 ($0.26) on Monday. Inspired Energy has a one year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.16.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah bought 128,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

