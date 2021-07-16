Network International’s (NETW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 491 ($6.41).

LON NETW opened at GBX 364 ($4.76) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 383.41. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 178.10 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 404.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

