Rua Life Sciences’ (RUA) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of RUA stock opened at GBX 128.65 ($1.68) on Monday. Rua Life Sciences has a 52-week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 136.93. The company has a market cap of £28.54 million and a P/E ratio of -15.69.

Rua Life Sciences Company Profile

Rua Life Sciences Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides polymers, services, and products to the medical device industry in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates as a contract developer and manufacturer of medical devices; and licensor of Elast-Eon and ECSil implantable co-polymers that are used in cardiology and urological applications, including pacing leads, cardiac cannulae, and stent devices, as well as reaction injection molding technology for use in high-precision medical device components.

