Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ePlus were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $89.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

