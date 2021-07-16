Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 28.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,107 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,295,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after acquiring an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,984,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235,159 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 133,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 119.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 183,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 99,835 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $48.78.

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.