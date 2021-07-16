Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 328,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,219,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 455.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 259,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 212,880 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ranpak alerts:

PACK opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.63. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.