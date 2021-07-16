Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $6.70 Million Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,951 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,529 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of CDK Global worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $914,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in CDK Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,018,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,480,000 after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in CDK Global by 24.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDK opened at $48.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.62. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

