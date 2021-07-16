RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) Stake Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:RMGBU) by 369.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,487,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,957,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RMG Acquisition Co. II were worth $26,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,174,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,880,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,363,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,246,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,545,000.

RMG Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

