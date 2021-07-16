Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

ROIC stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

