PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $112.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.71. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $78.03 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

