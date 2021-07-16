AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-$3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $855 million-$935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

AZZ opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.85. AZZ has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

