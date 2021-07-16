Noodles & Company’s (NDLS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $14.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NDLS opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

