Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Shares Up 3.9%

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.44. 12,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,437,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

In other Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTX. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $85,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

