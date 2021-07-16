Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) fell 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $55.06. 1,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 242,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.24.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $30,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $19,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,430. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148,717 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

