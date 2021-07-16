Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 714 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $90.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

