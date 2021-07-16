NFJ Investment Group LLC Invests $1.61 Million in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of STRA opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.77. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.25 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $290.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.90 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.