Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000.

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

