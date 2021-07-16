NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,694 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,694 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $268.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $101.70 and a 12 month high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.58.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

