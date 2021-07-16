NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes $533,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.40.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

