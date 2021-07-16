Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $26.75 Million Stock Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 1,500.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Talend worth $26,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talend during the 1st quarter worth about $1,384,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Talend by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 83,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,635,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Talend in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

TLND opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.18.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

