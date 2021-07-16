Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 19.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,195,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 283,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $27,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Codexis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Codexis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Codexis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Codexis to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Insiders sold 92,885 shares of company stock worth $1,761,403 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

